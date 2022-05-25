'Carolina's Mexican Food' to open new location in Glendale this fall

GLENDALE, AZ — 'Carolina's Mexican Food' is set to open its sixth Valley location, this time in the city of Glendale!

The family-operated and locally owned restaurant is getting ready to “bridge the gap” in the West Valley between their north Phoenix and Peoria restaurants by opening a Glendale location near 59th Avenue and Greenway.

WHAT TO EXPECT

“Carolina’s is known for our enormous 15-inch homemade flower tortillas that we make fresh masa and fresh tortillas every single day in our restaurant and that is how the company started, was with Carolina selling tortillas,” said Jeff Corey, director of operations at Carolina's Mexican Food. “And that’s what we’re known for 50 years later.” Other popular food items include: carne asada burros, tamales and chimichangas.

WHEN’S THE OPENING?

The family hopes to open this restaurant by October of the year, here’s why:

“We’re waiting- still- for final approval from the city of Glendale on all the plans... we’ve heard [response] from them so we’ve gone back and forth a little bit. So, they have a final copy of our plans, Maricopa has it [too],” said Jeff Corey. “We are still planning by the end of this year, are sincerest hopes are by October… but we are also still at the mercy of making sure that we can still get our equipment and everything else as well.”

DIFFERENT OWNERS, SAME FAMILY

If you’ve ever googled Carolina’s Mexican Food, two websites pop-up.

CarolinasMexicanFood.com: According to Corey, these restaurants are owned by David and Victoria Tiedens; Victoria is the granddaughter of Carolina.

Here are the store addresses in case you go.



North Phoenix: 2126 East Cactus Road

Peoria: 9030 West Peoria Avenue

Mesa: 1450 South Country Club Drive

The new location in Glendale: 5920 W Greenway

CarolinasMex.com: On the other hand, according to Corey, the south Phoenix and Avondale locations are owned by Josephine Hernandez, Jennifer Hernandez, Angela Brown; all three are Victoria’s sisters and Carolina’s granddaughters.

