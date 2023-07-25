Watch Now
Carin León to make concert tour stop at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale this fall

Here’s what you need to know about “Colmillo de Leche” arena tour
Carin León
Posted at 5:51 PM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 20:51:55-04

GLENDALE, AZ — Carin León is on the road for his “Colmillo de Leche” tour across the country and Arizona is one the 27 arena shows!

The Mexican singer-songwriter is known for the hits La Boda Del Huitlacoche, Me La Avente, No Es Por Acá, El Tóxico and more. According to a news release, the artist has “the top 30 on the Spotify Global chart” and his previous tour sold out 16 theater shows!

Carin León is set to hit the stage in Glendale at Desert Diamond Arena.

IF YOU GO

  • Date: Friday, September 8 at 8 p.m. [doors will open at 7 p.m.]
  • Location: Desert Diamond Arena [ 9400 West Maryland Avenue] in Glendale
  • Cost: Tickets start at $91.50.

