Camelback Mountain is one of the 'best mountain climbing destinations' in the U.S., Tripadvisor says

PHOENIX — Camelback Mountain was rated the fifth "best mountain climbing destination" in the country!

Family vacation experts of Family Destinations Guide conducted a study and analyzed Instagram hashtag data, Tripadvisor ratings, and reviews. They evaluated 600 mountain destinations in the U.S. and rated each of them with a “peak score.”

Camelback Mountain earned a peak score of 17.2 points! It had 2,548 reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Tripadvisor. Instagram also had 221,091 posts under the hashtag #camelbackmountain. Guests described their hiking experience as rewarding and excellent.

The top-rated climbing destination was Mount Rainier in Washington. It scored 22 out of 30 and had a 5-star rating on Trip Advisor. Visitors said it's “a must-do.”

A spokesperson from Family Destinations Guide said, “The US is spoiled for choice with beautiful scenery, and mountain climbing is a popular year-round activity which allows you to immerse yourself in the country’s natural beauty. With Spring just around the corner, it is a great opportunity for families, couples or solo travelers to explore the natural sights and landscapes that come with mountain climbing.”