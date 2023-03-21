Watch Now
Camelback Mountain is one of the 'best mountain climbing destinations' in the U.S., Tripadvisor says

Camelback Mountain is one of the most famous hiking destinations in the United States!
Posted at 10:14 AM, Mar 21, 2023
PHOENIX — Camelback Mountain was rated the fifth "best mountain climbing destination" in the country!

Family vacation experts of Family Destinations Guide conducted a study and analyzed Instagram hashtag data, Tripadvisor ratings, and reviews. They evaluated 600 mountain destinations in the U.S. and rated each of them with a “peak score.”

Camelback Mountain earned a peak score of 17.2 points! It had 2,548 reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Tripadvisor. Instagram also had 221,091 posts under the hashtag #camelbackmountain. Guests described their hiking experience as rewarding and excellent.

The top-rated climbing destination was Mount Rainier in Washington. It scored 22 out of 30 and had a 5-star rating on Trip Advisor. Visitors said it's “a must-do.”

A spokesperson from Family Destinations Guide said, “The US is spoiled for choice with beautiful scenery, and mountain climbing is a popular year-round activity which allows you to immerse yourself in the country’s natural beauty. With Spring just around the corner, it is a great opportunity for families, couples or solo travelers to explore the natural sights and landscapes that come with mountain climbing.”

