‘By the Bucket’ to open more locations in Arizona

By the Bucket will be serving more spaghetti and meatballs in Arizona this year!

According to the founder, Bret daCosta, four more locations are expected to open in the next 45 days in Arizona. The new spaghetti joints will open in Surprise, Anthem, Mesa and Tucson.

Can’t wait to try out the buckets? Here’s a list of the locations that are currently up and running in the Valley:



Ahwatukee: 1420 East Chandler Blvd

Gilbert: Cooper Market Place 785 West Warner Road, Suite A-112

North Phoenix: 18409 N Cave Creek Road Suite 2S

More restaurants are expected to open in Apache Junction, Flagstaff, Glendale, Laveen, Peoria and Scottsdale.

BTB Franchising llc

FROM THE DINNER TABLE TO THE VALLEY

If you’re wondering where the concept of By the Bucket came from, you should know that it came from a local family that at one point was trying its best to make ends meet.

“I’m a single dad and when my son was about 5 years-old…all I could really afford was to make him spaghetti. [I] found out that when you make a pound of spaghetti it turns into like two and a half pounds spaghetti with water,” said Bret daCosta in an interview with ABC15. “I kept throwing it away [the spaghetti] after a couple of days and I just said to him hey kid, if we could sell our leftover spaghetti, we could make buckets of money.”

According to daCosta, he’s a “marketing guy” that at one point told himself that if Colonel Sanders was able to put chicken in a bucket, then maybe he could do the same with spaghetti.

“NEVER GIVE UP”

Founder Bret daCosta opened the first eatery in 2018 in the city of Payson, fast forward to today… By the Bucket is trademarked and the Navy veteran is now the owner of a franchise.

“I’ve been an entrepreneur since I was a kid…I actually left high school when I was 16 years old, I took my GED and joined the Navy,” said the Valley native. “I’ve had lots of success and I’ve had lots of failures. Basically, just to let people know… never give up. I mean, I was living in my car nine years ago. Just never give up, there’s no obstacle that you can’t overcome.”