Buffalo Wild Wings opening two of its 'Go' locations in the Valley

PHOENIX — Buffalo Wild Wings recently announced that it would open two of its smaller takeout- and delivery-only concepts, called Buffalo Wild Wings Go, in the Valley.

These concepts are much smaller than Buffalo Wild Wings' sit-down restaurants and are designed for fast and quick service. They feature a walk-up order and pickup counter, digital menu boards, a smaller dining room, and heated lockers for contact-less pickup.

The menu features traditional bone-in and boneless wings, Buffalo Wild Wings' 26 signature sauces and dry rubs, chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches, and sides.

The first location is scheduled to open on Wednesday, March 24, at 2641 N. 44th Street in Phoenix, near 44th Street and Thomas. The second location opens March 31 at 1275 E. Bell Road in Phoenix, near 12th Street and Bell Road.

Hours will be 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. – midnight, Friday and Saturday.

Visit www.buffalowildwings.com/en/bww-go for more information.