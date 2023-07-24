Watch Now
Bryan Adams in Phoenix: ‘So Happy It Hurts Tour’ to stop at Footprint Center

Special guests include Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
Bryan Adams
July 24, 2023
PHOENIX — “Do it for you,” if you want to have a fun Tuesday night in the Valley - Bryan Adams will be performing at Footprint Center!

Special guests include Joan Jett and the Blackhearts!

Here’s what to know, before you go:

  • Date: July 25, at 7:30 p.m. [doors open at 6:30 p.m.]
  • Location: Footprint Center [201 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix
  • Driving to the concert? There are parking options near the arena starting at $8 via ParkWhiz. Click here to see all the parking options.
  • There are still tickets available, click here to see prices and seats available- tickets start at $34.50.  
  • Taking a bag to the concert? Remember this, your bag must be within the measurements: 14″ x 14″ x 6″.

