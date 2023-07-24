Bryan Adams in Phoenix: ‘So Happy It Hurts Tour’ to stop at Footprint Center

PHOENIX — “Do it for you,” if you want to have a fun Tuesday night in the Valley - Bryan Adams will be performing at Footprint Center!
The #SoHappyItHurtsTour with special guest @joanjett kicks off TONIGHT in #Baltimore!! Grab tickets NOW https://t.co/CAY1m23E1t pic.twitter.com/hn4B9hGZJ0— Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) June 6, 2023
Special guests include Joan Jett and the Blackhearts!
Here’s what to know, before you go:
- Date: July 25, at 7:30 p.m. [doors open at 6:30 p.m.]
- Location: Footprint Center [201 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix
- Driving to the concert? There are parking options near the arena starting at $8 via ParkWhiz. Click here to see all the parking options.
- There are still tickets available, click here to see prices and seats available- tickets start at $34.50.
- Taking a bag to the concert? Remember this, your bag must be within the measurements: 14″ x 14″ x 6″.
