Boo! Take a photo with a 7-foot jack-o'-lantern this Halloween at Tempe Marketplace

TEMPE, AZ — If you're looking for a spot to take a festive photo for Halloween, perhaps to update the 'ole 'gram, a larger-than-life pumpkin may be the perfect backdrop.

A 7-foot jack-o'-lantern flanked by some hay bales and a pair of regular-sized pumpkins has been installed at Tempe Marketplace, near the Harkins movie theater.

It even glows in the middle. Any fans of Disney's Halloweentown out there?

The giant pumpkin will be on display throughout the month.

On Oct. 23, Tempe Marketplace will host a "Creepy Candy Crawl" event from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Kids will be able to wear their Halloween costumes early and go trick-or-treating at the shopping center's stores. There will also be music, dancing, a costume contest, and prizes.

Up north at Desert Ridge Marketplace, which is also owned by the same company as Tempe Marketplace, families can take a photo at their pumpkin patch — and even buy a pumpkin to take home. The patch opens on Oct. 15 and will stay open until Halloween, Oct. 31.