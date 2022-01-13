BetMGM Sportsbook to open at State Farm Stadium by 2022 season kickoff

GLENDALE, AZ — The first sportsbook at a National Football League stadium is opening at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

BetMGM and Arizona Cardinals said Thursday construction is underway for the two-story facility on the north side of The Great Lawn.

Provided by BetMGM and Arizona Cardinals First look at BetMGM Sportsbook plans for State Farm Stadium.





The plan boasts nearly 17,000 square feet of sports bar and sportsbook amenities and will operate on both event and non-event days.

Visitors will be able to enjoy both indoor and outdoor dining options, game-day parking options, a massive video wall and dozens of TV screens, and more.

For those hoping to place bets, trading windows and kiosks throughout the facility will be available.

“The Arizona Cardinals and BetMGM are both committed to enhancing the gameday experience for fans in new and creative ways,” said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt in a press release. “The BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium will be one of the most unique and innovative additions to a venue that the sports and entertainment industry has ever seen.”

The goal is to have the facility up and running in time for kickoff of the 2022 football season.