Behind the scenes look at the magic that makes Ballet Arizona's 'The Nutcracker' a holiday staple

PHOENIX — It's a timeless holiday classic that hundreds across the Valley come to see every December — Ballet Arizona's "The Nutcracker."

It's been about 15 years since Ballet Arizona first put on its own production of "The Nutcracker" with choreography from Artistic Director IB Andersen, and for the first time ever, they have added an additional performance because of record-breaking ticket sales and high demand from the community.

"Whether you are a dancer or have never seen ballet in your life, it's just about the story of being a child and meeting this new cast of characters, and really entering into this wintery adventure," says Ballet Arizona's Director of Marketing, Mallory Porter.

Ballet Arizona is the official professional ballet company of Arizona, and they make all the costumes and props that bring the magic of "The Nutcracker" to life.

"All of the sparkles, especially in our snow scene, those costumes have over 100,000 Swarovski crystals on them. So, it really actually sparkles on that stage," says Porter.

And it's just as magical on stage for the performers.

"It's a staple for every dancer," says Kate Loxtercamp, who will take the stage as the Snow Queen this year.

"Ballet Arizona's is particularly special for me because I grew up here. I started in the school here when I was nine. And I've gotten to be in 'The Nutcracker' basically every year since then. So, this is probably my 15th or 16th time in this production," adds Ethan Price. He'll be joining Loxtercamp on stage as the Snow King.

But these are just one of the many roles Price and Loxtercamp will get to perform in the production.

"A lot of people are doing a lot of different things," says Loxtercamp. "So a lot of times rehearsals are very in and out kind of running around throughout the day. And you don't get to see the entire production come together until the end when we start doing full run-throughs, which is always a really fun thing for us to do."

After just weeks of rehearsals, they are ready to take the stage.

"The audience is, is so excited to be there. And you can feel that energy you can it's almost tangible, and it brings energy to our show, you know, it makes it so much fun to perform when the energy is alive," says Loxtercamp.

"That's really the beauty of ballet or any live performance really is that it's almost a collaborative medium, where we're presenting our work to the audience, and then we get feedback immediately from that. And you don't really get to experience that in any, any other way. It's really, it's incredible," adds Price.

The annual production runs through December 24th at Phoenix Symphony Hall with the complement of live music by The Phoenix Symphony, masterfully performing Tchaikovsky's classical score.

"It was such a special production for me growing up, it was one my dad would always take me to when I was little, every year. And it brought me to ballet. And I'll never forget it, you know, and I hope that we can bring that same experience to members of the community now," says Loxtercamp.

"It's quite a special performance. And I would encourage anyone, if you haven't come to see it before, absolutely come out. You'll have a great time. If you have come to see Ballet Arizona as Nutcracker before, then you already know. It's great. Come see it again. It's really, it's a wonderful time," says Price.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the Ballet Arizona box office at 602-381-1096 or online at balletaz.org.