Beat the heat: What's open and not open around the Valley?

PHOENIX — With temperatures forecast to be in the upper 90s most of the weekend -- with the potential to reach 100 degrees for the first time this year on Saturday -- some may be looking for ways to beat the heat, whether that's at the water park or indoors where it's air-conditioned.

ABC15 understands that everyone's comfort level is different and is not endorsing any of these activities listed.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said people should continue to avoid large gatherings and wear a mask when unable to socially distance themselves. Masks are not recommended when swimming or in water. There is also no evidence that the COVID-19 virus can transfer via a swimming pool, hot tub, beach or lake, according to the CDC.

From pools and water parks to museums, zoos, and outdoor gardens to weekend events, here is a look at what's open and happening around the Valley.

10th Arizona Balloon Classic, April 30 - May 2

Goodyear Ballpark, 1933 S. Ballpark Way, Goodyear AZ 85338

The 10th Arizona Balloon Classic will be held at Goodyear Ballpark. The event was delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. It will feature early morning hot air balloon races and evening glows, where the balloons will be illuminated, as well as tethered balloon rides, a stunt bike show, kite festival, live entertainment, and market.

Details: Friday - Saturday, 6 a.m. - 9 p.m., Sunday, 6 p.m. - noon; Hare & Hound competition, 6 a.m. - 6:45 a.m.; Evening Glows, Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. - 8:45 p.m. Admission is $25. Parking is $5; https://abcfest.com.

Maricopa County Home and Garden Show, April 30 - May 2

16601 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale AZ 85260

The spring Maricopa County Home and Garden Show will be held at WestWorld of Scottsdale. Some of the featured exhibits this year include tiny homes, outdoor tends, DIY workshops and classes, and demos.

Details: Friday - Sunday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Admission is $2 for kids and $5 for adults. Access for the Home Show is at 94th Street & Bell Road. Do not use the Loop 101 frontage road as that leads to the COVID-19 vaccine site at WestWorld; maricopacountyhomeshows.com

The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies at Chase Field. The Phoenix Suns take on the Utah Jazz.

Water parks

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix: Open with limited capacity. Advanced reservations, temperature screenings, and masks are required (except when in the pool or on a ride).

Open with limited capacity. Advanced reservations, temperature screenings, and masks are required (except when in the pool or on a ride). Golfland Sunsplash: Golfland and its attractions are open every day, while Sunsplash is open on some weekends. Make sure to check the online schedule on the website.

Golfland and its attractions are open every day, while Sunsplash is open on some weekends. Make sure to check the online schedule on the website. Oasis at Arizona Grand Resort: Open to both guests and non-guests through ResortPass.

Open to both guests and non-guests through ResortPass. Great Wolf Lodge (indoor water park): Open to guests staying at the resort

Open to guests staying at the resort Fairmont Scottsdale Princess: Open to both guests and non-guests through ResortPass.

Open to both guests and non-guests through ResortPass. River Ranch Water Park at Hilton Phoenix Resort at the Peak: Open to both guests and non-guests through ResortPass.

Open to both guests and non-guests through ResortPass. Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch: Open to both guests and non-guests through ResortPass.

Some splash pads and are also open around the Valley. Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa, Peoria, Phoenix are set to open some of their pools in mid to late May for the summer.

Big Surf in Tempe announced that it will again remain closed for the 2021 season.

Museums

Children's Museum of Phoenix: The outdoor play area is open through May 9. Indoor activities will reopen on May 29.

The outdoor play area is open through May 9. Indoor activities will reopen on May 29. i.d.e.a. Museum: Advanced reservations required. Open Thursday - Sunday.

Advanced reservations required. Open Thursday - Sunday. Arizona Museum of Natural History: Advanced reservations required for both members and non-members. Passes do sell out.

Advanced reservations required for both members and non-members. Passes do sell out. Phoenix Art Museum: Advanced reservations required. Open Wednesday - Sunday.

Advanced reservations required. Open Wednesday - Sunday. Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art: Open with highly reduced capacity due to galleries being under development. Advanced tickets required. Open Wednesday - Sunday.

Open with highly reduced capacity due to galleries being under development. Advanced tickets required. Open Wednesday - Sunday. Arizona Science Center: Advanced reservations required. Open Wednesday - Monday.

Advanced reservations required. Open Wednesday - Monday. Heard Museum: Open Tuesday - Sunday. Advanced tickets required.

Open Tuesday - Sunday. Advanced tickets required. Chandler Museum: Open Tuesday - Sunday. Free admission.

Open Tuesday - Sunday. Free admission. Phoenix Police Museum: Advanced reservations required. Open Monday - Friday. Admission is free.

Advanced reservations required. Open Monday - Friday. Admission is free. Hall of Flame Museum of Firefighting: Open Tuesday - Saturday. Reservations not required.

Zoos/Aquariums/Gardens

Phoenix Zoo: Open every day. Tickets can be brought in advance or at the gate.

Open every day. Tickets can be brought in advance or at the gate. Desert Botanical Garden: Open every day. Advanced reservations required for members and non-members.

Open every day. Advanced reservations required for members and non-members. Wildlife World Zoo: Open every day.

Open every day. Odysea Aquarium: Open every day with limited capacity. Advanced tickets required.

Open every day with limited capacity. Advanced tickets required. Sea Life Arizona: Open every day with limited capacity. Tickets can be bought in advance or at the gate.

Indoor attractions