Beard Papa's brings DIY cream puffs to Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — From pizzas, pastas, and meatballs to churros, cinnamon rolls, doughnuts, and cannolis, a number of "do it yourself"-type concepts have opened around the Valley over the years.

What else is there to DIY? Meet Beard Papa's, a Japanese-based dessert concept that makes do-it-yourself cream puffs.

A franchise location recently opened at the Scottsdale Quarter on South Street, near Scottsdale Road and Greenway Parkway.

At Beard Papa's, people choose from eight flavored cream puff shells and three fillings.

Shells include original, chocolate eclair, green tea eclair, strawberry eclair, Oreo cookie crumble eclair, honey butter, crispy almond, and S'mores eclair. Fillings include vanilla, chocolate, and green tea.

Not craving a cream puff? No worries. The menu also features creme brulee, chocolate fondant, and cheesecake bites.

Other DIY concepts around the Valley:



Dulce Churro Cafe: customized churros, filled churros, churro bites, churro ice cream sandwiches, and churro sundaes

customized churros, filled churros, churro bites, churro ice cream sandwiches, and churro sundaes Churroholic : Loop churros, churro sundae, churro ice cream sandwich, and churro bites

: Loop churros, churro sundae, churro ice cream sandwich, and churro bites Churro GoNutz: A dozen signature churros, churro bites, churro doughnuts, and churro fries

A dozen signature churros, churro bites, churro doughnuts, and churro fries Drizzle: Customized made-to-order doughnuts

Customized made-to-order doughnuts Balboa's: Customized ice cream bars and frozen bananas

Customized ice cream bars and frozen bananas Sicilian Baker: Made-to-order cannolis with four shell sizes and a dozen flavored creams

Made-to-order cannolis with four shell sizes and a dozen flavored creams Cinnaholic: Make-to-order cinnamon rolls with toppings and icing

Make-to-order cinnamon rolls with toppings and icing Pasta 78: A DIY pasta restaurant with seven kinds of pasta and six sauces

A DIY pasta restaurant with seven kinds of pasta and six sauces Sicilian Butcher: DIY meatballs

IF YOU GO:

Beard Papa's

15147 North Scottsdale Rd. Suite H102, Scottsdale, AZ 8525

www.beardpapas.com