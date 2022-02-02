Beard Papa's bringing stuffed cream puffs to Gilbert's SanTan Village

GILBERT, AZ — Chocolate-covered cream puffs are headed to Gilbert.

Beard Papa's, a chain that specializes in design-it-yourself stuffed cream puffs, has confirmed its plans to open a SanTan Village in Gilbert, the chain's second location in the Valley.

Its first Arizona location opened in May 2021 at the Scottsdale Quarter.

The Gilbert location is scheduled to open on February 19, 2022.

At Beard Papa's, people can choose from eight flavored cream puff shells — original, chocolate eclair, green tea eclair, honey butter, crispy almond, Oreo cookie crumble eclair, strawberry eclair, and s’mores eclair — and three fillings — vanilla, chocolate, and green tea.

IF YOU GO:

Beard Papa's (SanTan Village)

2196 E. Williams Field Road #113 Gilbert AZ 85295

https://www.beardpapas.com/