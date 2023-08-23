Barbie 'Dreamhouse Living' tour headed to Arizona

Barbie is as popular as ever and she’s bringing “Dreamhouse Living” to the Valley!

The Barbie Truck Tour is returning to the Valley with a new theme celebrating the 60th anniversary of Barbie moving into her first Dreamhouse.

The “Dreamhouse Living Tour” will be making three stops in Arizona — Glendale, Gilbert and Tucson — with new merchandise and fun for Barbie fans.

There are photo opportunities and you’ll have a chance to buy special apparel, jewelry, accessories, drinkware, and more.

Those who make a purchase of $40+ will also get a free gift, according to event organizers.

Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour



Here are the tour stop locations and dates, coming up at the end of August and in September:



Glendale: Saturday, August 26, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. at Arrowhead Towne Center at the Amphitheater near the AMC Theaters (7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale, AZ 85308)

Gilbert: Saturday, September 9, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. at SanTan Village near American Eagle (2218 E. Williams Field Rd., Suite 235, Gilbert, AZ 85295)

Tucson: Saturday, September 16, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. at La Encantada in Restaurant Circle (2905 E. Skyline Dr., Tucson, AZ 85718)

Videos in the player above highlight recent Barbie coverage.