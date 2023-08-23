Watch Now
Barbie 'Dreamhouse Living' tour headed to Arizona

The new Barbie truck will stop in Glendale, Gilbert and Tucson
Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour
Posted at 6:33 AM, Aug 23, 2023
Barbie is as popular as ever and she’s bringing “Dreamhouse Living” to the Valley!

The Barbie Truck Tour is returning to the Valley with a new theme celebrating the 60th anniversary of Barbie moving into her first Dreamhouse.

The “Dreamhouse Living Tour” will be making three stops in Arizona — Glendale, Gilbert and Tucson — with new merchandise and fun for Barbie fans.

There are photo opportunities and you’ll have a chance to buy special apparel, jewelry, accessories, drinkware, and more.

Those who make a purchase of $40+ will also get a free gift, according to event organizers.

Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living merch

Here are the tour stop locations and dates, coming up at the end of August and in September:

  • Glendale: Saturday, August 26, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. at Arrowhead Towne Center at the Amphitheater near the AMC Theaters (7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale, AZ 85308)
  • Gilbert: Saturday, September 9, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. at SanTan Village near American Eagle (2218 E. Williams Field Rd., Suite 235, Gilbert, AZ 85295)
  • Tucson: Saturday, September 16, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. at La Encantada in Restaurant Circle (2905 E. Skyline Dr., Tucson, AZ 85718)

