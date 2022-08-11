August 12-14: Free bowling, Toy Con, beer festival and more events in the Valley

PHOENIX, AZ — There are concerts, free bowling, a hip hop dancing competition, a beer fest, and other events happening across the Valley to keep the family entertained this weekend!

Here’s our round-up of events you won’t want to miss!

EVERY DOG HAS ITS DAY*

Looking to grow your family? The Arf-Anage Dog Rescue Puppy Luv Animal Rescue is hosting an event this Saturday where there will be hundreds of dogs looking for new homes! Various vendors will be selling products for you and your four-legged family members at the event.

When: Saturday, August 13, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Mesa Convention Center [263 N Center Street]

Click here for more information.

*ABC15 sponsor

FREE BOWLING ON SATURDAY

From 11a.m.- to p.m. on August 13th enjoy free bowling on Mavrix’s signature lanes. The deal does not include shoe rental.

LOCATION: MAVRIX [9139 E Talking Stick Way]



WORLD HIP HOP DANCE CHAMPIONSHIP

The 2022 World Hip Hop Dance Championship is taking in Arizona! According to a press release, this year’s will mark the return of live and in person competition for the first time since 2019. 3,000 dancers from 35 countries are expected to compete for gold, silver and bronze medals.

WHEN: August 6-13.

LOCATION: Arizona Grand Resort and Spa [8000 Arizona Grand Pkwy]

COST: Ticket prices vary from $30 to $ 175

THE SCIENCE OF RIPLEY’S BELIEVE OR NOT

HOURS: Sunday-Thursday [10 a.m. – 5 p.m.] &Friday- Saturday [10 a.m. – 6 p.m.]

COST: Child [ages 2-12] $16.95, adults [ages 13 and up] $24.95 and children under 24 months are free.

ARIZONA TOY CON

According to the event creators, there will be over 130 tables of toys, comics, Funko pops, and more at this convention.

COST: $10 General admission, kids 10 and under free.

WHEN: Saturday, August 13, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

LOCATION: Glendale Civic Center [5750 West Glenn Drive]

UNCLAIMED BAGGAGE’S 50-STATE ROAD TOUR

Unclaimed Baggage is a lost luggage retailer, and they are making a stop in Phoenix. The event gives the Valley a chance to see “the strangest items discovered in lost bags over the years and the stories behind them.”

WHEN: August 13 from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

LOCATION: Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market [720 N 5th St.]

SOUR & SWEET BEER FEST

According to a press release, the festival will feature more than 50 light and sour beers from 13 Arizona breweries. There will also be food from local food trucks and live music will be at the event too.

WHEN: Saturday, August 13, from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

LOCATION: The Clayton House [3719 North 75th Street].

COST: General admission [$45], VIP [$65] and tickets for designated drivers are $10.

Meet us at @fatebrewingaz’s Sour & Sweet Beer Festival this Saturday the 13th at The Clayton House from 1 to 5pm! Showcasing fresh light beers to boisterous sours! Cool off at this exciting indoor fest! Click for tickets https://t.co/BXQkjCwLod pic.twitter.com/WbisKFZX4B — HUSS BREWING CO. (@HussBrewingCo) August 9, 2022

CONCERT: Larry Hernandez

WHEN: August 13, at 8 p.m.

WHERE: Celebrity Theatre [440 N 32nd St]

COST: $35- $100



CONCERT: Cuco

WHEN: August 14 at 8 p.m.

WHERE: The Van Buren [401 W Van Buren St]

COST: General admission ticket is $125

BASSJACKERS + MAKJ

WHEN: August 13 at 5 p.m.

WHERE: The Pool at Talking Stick Resort [9800 E. Talking Stick Way]

COST: $35

BIG TIME RUSH: FOREVER TOUR

WHEN: August 13 at 8 p.m.

COST: Tickets start at $45.50

LOCATION: Arizona Financial Theatre [ 400 West Washington Street]

TALIESIN WEST TOUR

Home & Studio Audio Tour: Learn about Taliesin West’s iconic spaces in this is a 60-minute walking tour.

COST: $35 adults [August deal only], $27 students [13-25 with student ID], $19 youth [6-12].

LOCATION: Taliesin West [12621 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd]

LOCAL SPORTS

PHOENIX MERCURY VS Dallas Wings [August 12 at 7 p.m.]

PHOENIX MERCURY VS. CHICAGO SKY [ August 14 at 2 p.m.]

LOCATION: Footprint Center [201 East Jefferson Street]

COST: Tickets start at $20