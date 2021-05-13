At least 20 new restaurants are coming to downtown Phoenix: Here is what we know about each

PHOENIX — At least 20 new businesses, most of them being restaurants, are under construction and expected to open this year in downtown Phoenix.

That's on top of the bars and restaurants that have already opened downtown, such as Stoop Kid, Hot Daisy Pizza, The Ainsworth, The Yard Milkshake Bar, Tap That! Downtown, Il Bosco Pizza, The Pemberton (Saint Pasta, Dino's Napoletana, Abnormal Beer Co.), Luckys Indoor Outdoor, Character, and Alias.

It also means that there will be more restaurants downtown than before the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, according to an analysis from Downtown Phoenix Inc., an organization that advocates for and promotes downtown businesses.

“The future is bright. Investors are bullish on downtown,” Devney Preuss, president and CEO of Downtown Phoenix Inc., recently told our news partners at the Phoenix Business Journal.

So, which restaurants are coming downtown -- and when are they expected to open? Here is what we know about each.

Rough Riders: The team behind The Whining Pig and Pigtails Cocktail Bar is opening their first full-service restaurant in the basement of the Ten-O-One Building on Roosevelt Street, called Rough Riders. It is named after the First U.S. Volunteer Cavalry led by Teddy Roosevelt. Diners will take an elevator to the basement of the building where they'll find an all-wood bar and odes to Roosevelt and the time period. The bar will feature late 1800s-inspired cocktails, such as punches, cobblers, juleps, and flips, and an American/Southern food menu. It is expected to open in June.

BARCOA Agaveria: David Tyda, founder of Phoenix Pizza Festival and Downtown Donut Fest, and Ryan Oberholtzer, owner of Provecho - Comida de mi Tierra at The Churchill, are collaborating on a mezcal and tequila bar in the renovated "Hardware Store" building, near Roosevelt Street and First Avenue. It is anticipated to open in late summer.

Courtesy Julian Wright/House of Form

Pedal Haus Brewery: The Tempe-based brewery is opening a third spot on Roosevelt Street inside the MonOrchid Building. It will take over 6,000 square feet on the northern side of the building and will have an indoor dining room and an outdoor patio. There are also plans to build a second-story patio. Pedal Haus opened a second location in downtown Chandler, and has a fourth location in the works for downtown Mesa. No opening date yet.

Kahvi Coffee: Kahvi Coffee is a Tulum, Mexico-inspired coffee bar that will specialize in global coffees and small bites. It replaces be.Coffee inside the MonOrchid Building. At night, it will turn into a bar with champagne, cocktails, and small bites. No opening date yet.

House of Form/concept rendering

Sake Haus: Sake Haus, a Japanese-inspired restaurant and bar, is opening next to the MonOrchid Building in the former Dressing Room space. It will feature Japanese whiskeys, sakes, and cocktails, and an Izakaya-style menu with sushi and Wagyu beef. No opening date yet.

310 Billiards & Bowling: The South Carolina-based entertainment venue is opening in the old Lucky Strike space at CityScape. It will have bowling, billiards, and other table games, as well as a restaurant and bar. An opening date has not been announced. A second location is also opening in Chandler, across from Chandler Fashion Center Mall in the Target shopping complex.

Huss Brewing Co./artist rendering

Huss Brewing: The Tempe-based brewery is opening a two-story location on the north side of the Phoenix Convention Center, across from the Herberger Theatre on Monroe Street. It was first announced in Jan. 2020. It is now expected to open in the fall, potentially in October.

Phoenix Bourbon Room: A new restaurant from the owners of State 48 Brewery that will replace Tilted Kilt at CityScape. Owner Mario Rana said the restaurant would feature whiskeys and bourbons at the bar, as well as State 48's beers. An opening date hasn't been announced yet, but Rana said the restaurant should open soon.

Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken: After opening its first restaurant in downtown Mesa, Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken will open a second restaurant inside the Welnic Building, next to State 48 Brewery, near Fourth Avenue and Van Buren Street. Wendy McCory, president of franchising for Gus's, said she hopes to open the downtown restaurant in July. A third restaurant is in the works for Tempe, but is still in the early stages, she said.

Morning Squeeze: The 70s-themed breakfast restaurant is taking over the former Kalediscope space near First and Washington Streets. It is expected to open sometime over the summer. Morning Squeeze has two other locations in Scottsdale and downtown Tempe.

Ingo's Tasty Food: LGO Hospitality is opening a second location of Ingo's Tasty Food at Block 23 at CityScape, a residential and entertainment complex near Washington and First Streets. It's the same complex that houses the Fry's grocery store and Fox Restaurant Concepts' Blanco Cocina + Cantina. Ingo's serves burgers, chicken sandwiches, and fish and chips, and uses grass-fed, organic ingredients. It is not known when Ingo's anticipates opening.

Safe Haven Brewery: Gus Fowler and his dad are opening Safe Haven Brewery in Roosevelt Row, near Fourth and Roosevelt streets. Gus previously told ABC15 that he wants Safe Haven to be an Arizona-style brewery focused on good beer, sustainability, culture, and supporting downtown Phoenix. When it opens, Safe Haven will join Greenwood Brewing and Arizona Wilderness in Roosevelt Row.

Saber Tooth and Astro Bar: The guys behind Killer Whale Sex Club -- Sam Olguin and Brenon Stuart -- are opening two small bars within Roosevelt Row. Saber Tooth and Astro Bar will both open in the same building as Trapp Haus BBQ Taco Chelo. Saber Tooth will be more of a restaurant than a cocktail bar with some Japanese influence, such as Yakitori (skewered chicken or pork), Tonkatsu, and Sandoz (sandwiches served on Japanese milk bread). Astro Bar is described as more of an immersive dining experience that will blend music, drinks, and food in 90-minute experiences. Opening time frames for both have not been announced.

Trapper's Sushi Co.: The Washington state-based sushi restaurant opened its first Arizona location in Avondale earlier this year and has a second restaurant expected to open in the fall at CityScape in downtown Phoenix. A third location is also in the works for north Scottsdale and is expected to open in early 2022.

La Gattara Cat Cafe: People will be able to enjoy a cup of coffee and hang out with some cats at La Gattara Cate Cafe. La Gattara first opened in Tempe a couple of years ago. That location closed and La Gattara has now reopened in downtown Phoenix, near Angel's Trumpet Alehouse. In a recent Facebook post, La Gattara said it received its final permits to open the coffee shop, but that it still needs to build out a separate area for the cats. People can stop by for coffee, tea, Italian soda, smoothies, and "meowchandise."

Jersey Mike's: The national sandwich chain is opening a location at Arizona Center. It is expected to open in the fall.

One Stop Nutrition: The health-conscious cafe and store is opening a location at CityScape in downtown Phoenix. It is expected to open over the summer.