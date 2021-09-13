Artists needed to design mural for Majerle's building in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — Aside from the "Majerle's Sports Grill" sign, it's a blank canvas, but soon it could feature the latest mural in downtown Phoenix.

The design is currently unknown, but Majerle's restaurant, DTPHX (Downtown Phoenix, Inc), and ArtLink are looking for an Arizona artist or team of artists to design a "bright, colorful, and energetic" mural for the Fry Building's north-facing wall, near Second and Washington streets.

"This opportunity is for artists with a style that is bright, colorful, energetic and/or the ability to depict historical themes in a contemporary manner. The work should be readable during both the day and night and should incorporate imagery that can stand the test of time," read a post on Downtown Phoenix, Inc.'s Facebook page.

The budget for the mural is $15,000, according to the post. Submissions will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Visit https://artlinkinc.submittable.com for more information.

Up to three finalists will be accepted, one of which will be chosen to do the mural. Each finalist will receive $250.