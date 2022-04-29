Artichoke Basille’s Pizza to open third restaurant in Arizona

PHOENIX, AZ — New York's famous late-night pizzeria, Artichoke Basille’s, is expanding in Phoenix!

Their newest restaurant will be in the Desert Ridge Marketplace area [21001 North Tatum Blvd, Suite 40-1365].

The new location is a 3,510 square foot restaurant and will include a 1,000 square foot patio that “will reflect the complex’s trendy atmosphere.”

“What attracted us most to opening our third Arizona location in the Desert Ridge Marketplace was the diverse demographic that the premier entertainment and shopping complex draws in,” said Ron Marino, franchisee of the Arizona locations, in a press release. “We look forward to catering to the late-night crowds from these venues and introducing more Arizonans to what Artichoke Basille’s Pizza is all about."

The grand opening of the second Phoenix location is slated for late summer 2022.

WHERE TO GO

Artichoke Basille’s Pizza currently has two locations open.



Phoenix: 6031 N 16th St, Suite 1

Tempe: 1120 E Baseline Road

HOURS

