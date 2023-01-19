Art of the Cowgirl competition highlights women's contribution to western culture

SCOTTSDALE — The 5th Annual Art of the Cowgirl competition and rodeo takes place January 18 through 22 at the Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Center in Queen Creek.

The mission is to showcase and celebrate cowgirls and their artistic contribution to western culture.

“Please join us for “The Art of the Cowgirl” as we celebrate, gather, and connect western women around horses and western art. We will feature female makers, including master artists, silversmiths, braiders, saddle makers and horsewomen. The event will not only provide entertainment and honor women of the west but also provide fellowships to individuals to further their knowledge with master artists in the trade of choice. The contributions of these cowgirl makers are truly worth celebrating and we look forward to sharing them with you”, Tammy Pate, Founder of Art of the Cowgirl.

The event also raises money to support emerging artists in expanding their knowledge and skills via their fellowship program.

The five-day event features a variety of competitions, clinics, demonstrations, artists, craftsmen, kids activities, and plenty of food.

The list of events and times can be found here.