Arizona's tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree arrives in Anthem Friday

ANTHEM, AZ — 'Tis the season! Arizona's tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree is arriving in Anthem Friday for all to enjoy this holiday season.

This year's tree, which will be decorated and displayed at Outlets at Anthem, is 70 feet tall and 20 feet wide. It came from the California/Oregon border.

Santa Claus will be ushering the tree into place on Nov. 4 around 6:30 a.m. It's expected to be lifted into place around 7:45 a.m.

Then, a team will spend two weeks decorating the tree with 10,000 LED lights, 5,000 ornaments and bows, and a 3-foot copper star.

The 21st annual tree-lighting event is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19. There will also be a concert to mark the event, with more details to come, according to the Outlets at Anthem website.