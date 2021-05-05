Arizona Taco Festival reveals dates for 2021 fall festival: How to get tickets

SALT RIVER PIMA-MARICOPA INDIAN COMMUNITY — The Arizona Taco Festival announced that it would return to Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in the fall with tacos, tequila sampling, and its signature chili pepper eating contest.

It is one of the first major festival announcements since the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced dozens of events and festivals to cancel or postponed. Some spring events have postponed their events until the fall.

The two-day event is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, October 23 and 24, 2021 at Salt River Fields, which is located near the Loop 101 and Talking Stick Way.

Last year's festival, which was supposed to be the festival's 10-year anniversary, was scrapped -- like most events -- due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A news release teased that the yearlong hiatus gave organizers the time to develop "new ideas" and "new surprises."

The event will have at least 50 food trucks and restaurants, live music and DJs, salsa and tango lessons, and the People's Choice Taco Competition.

Tickets are $14-$20 to get into the festival. Food trucks and restaurants will have $3 tacos available, as well as other food items, drinks, and desserts. VIP tickets are $100-$200 and include tequila sampling,

Advanced tickets can be bought on Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. via www.ticketweb.com

Visit https://aztacofestival.com for more information.

UPCOMING FALL EVENTS:

