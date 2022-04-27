Watch
Arizona Taco Festival returns in November 2022 after a 2-year hiatus

Posted at 6:05 AM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 09:05:31-04

MESA, AZ — Attention taco lovers and enthusiasts, the Arizona Taco Festival is coming back and will be held at a new location!

According to event officials, the 13th edition of the festival will be held in November at Bell Bank Park in the city of Mesa.

“For years we’ve watched this event grow into a world class event, and where better for the largest taco event in the country to be held, than at Bell Bank Park,” said Chad Miller, CEO of Legacy Sports USA, in a press release sent to ABC15.

The two-day festival will have more than just tacos — other activities at the event include the tequila expo tent, there will be a live lucha libre wrestling arena, a Chihuahua beauty pageant, and a hot sauce expo.

IF YOU GO

  • Location: Bell Bank Park [1 Legacy Drive]
  • Dates: November 12-13, 2022

TICKETS AND VENDORS

  • As of now, there isn’t a ticket pre-sale for the event.
  • If you’re interested in participating in the event, such as a vendor, volunteer, or entertainer, there are applications that you can fill out now. Click here to be directed to the taco festival applications.
