Arizona State Fair pre-sale tickets on sale this week

PHOENIX, AZ — If you’re counting down the days till opening day for the Arizona State Fair, well get excited, pre-sale tickets are on sale this week!

According to fair officials, starting at 10 a.m. on April 15, a “limited quantity” of tickets will be up for sale.



Who can receive this offer? The pre-sale offer is a “Fair Fandom” exclusive, meaning you’ll have to sign-up for the fair’s free “Fair Fan Club” membership.

Here’s the deal: tickets will be two for $15.

Buying tickets for the whole family? Be sure to keep in mind that there’s a limit of 8 tickets per order.



🚨We've Got A Super Fair Fandom Announcement! As a thank you for being part of our Fair Fandom Purchase 2 for 1 Admission Tickets Starting at 10 a.m. Friday, April 15. If you haven’t signed up to be a Fair Fandom Member yet, click the link below!https://t.co/9bWALhQDTx pic.twitter.com/ZwnNcZIXgu — Arizona State Fair (@azstatefair) April 9, 2022

IF YOU GO



The 2022 Arizona State Fair runs from October first till the 30 th .

. Location: 1826 W. McDowell Road in Phoenix.

What else happens before October? Well, there are other events that take place on the fairgrounds before the Arizona State Fair.

Some include the Crossroads of the West Gun Show and the Phoenix Union High School District graduations.