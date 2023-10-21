Arizona State Fair offering free admission to D-backs fans on Sunday

PHOENIX — After two exhilarating games and one more to go Saturday, Arizona State Fair is offering free admission to D-backs fans on Sunday afternoon.

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, anyone wearing D-backs gear will get in for free!

RELATED: Arizona State Fair guide

According to a press release from the fair, "Arizona Diamondbacks apparel" includes shirts, jerseys, shorts, pants, socks, hats, hoodies, bags and even tattoos.

@abc15arizona Diamondbacks fans went WILD after the team rallied to beat the Phillies 2-1 on Thursday. Will the D-backs tie up the series Friday? ♬ original sound - ABC15Arizona

Can't make it on Sunday? Other deals and promotions are available through the fair's conclusion on October 29.

