Arizona State Fair offering free admission to D-backs fans on Sunday

Deal valid only on Sunday, October 22 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Before you head on over to the fun and indulge in the delicious food- here are the deals and promotions going on that you need to know about!
2023 Arizona State Fair Guide
Posted at 4:49 PM, Oct 21, 2023
PHOENIX — After two exhilarating games and one more to go Saturday, Arizona State Fair is offering free admission to D-backs fans on Sunday afternoon.

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, anyone wearing D-backs gear will get in for free!

RELATED: Arizona State Fair guide

According to a press release from the fair, "Arizona Diamondbacks apparel" includes shirts, jerseys, shorts, pants, socks, hats, hoodies, bags and even tattoos.

Diamondbacks fans went WILD after the team rallied to beat the Phillies 2-1 on Thursday. Will the D-backs tie up the series Friday?

Can't make it on Sunday? Other deals and promotions are available through the fair's conclusion on October 29.

