Arizona State Fair announces 2022 opening date

Arizona State Fair 2022 to be held from September 23 to October 30
Posted at 1:31 PM, Jun 27, 2022
Get the family ready, the Arizona State Fair announced its opening date for this year!

According to fair officials, the fun is from September 23 to October 30; it’ll be open Thursday through Sunday.

TICKETS ON SALE
There’s currently a pre-sale promotion where you can get two admission tickets for $23. This deal is available for only 23 days.

You can save now by purchasing the pre-sale admission tickets or later you can buy the adult admission tickets for $15 each.

IF YOU GO

  • Location: 1826 W. McDowell Rd
  • Dates: September 23 to October 30

KEEP THIS IN MIND

  • As of now, the concert line-up is unknown; performers are typically announced leading up to the opening date.
