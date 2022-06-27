Arizona State Fair announces 2022 opening date

Get the family ready, the Arizona State Fair announced its opening date for this year!

According to fair officials, the fun is from September 23 to October 30; it’ll be open Thursday through Sunday.

TICKETS ON SALE

There’s currently a pre-sale promotion where you can get two admission tickets for $23. This deal is available for only 23 days.

🚨 Announcing Opening Day September 23. Don’t miss out on 23 Days of Fried Fun On A Stick. Get your 2 for $23 admission now and Turn On The Fair Fun! *disclaimer promotion runs for 23 days *6:23 amhttps://t.co/Mb9goygPAg pic.twitter.com/5QhMXDHi8t — Arizona State Fair (@azstatefair) June 23, 2022

You can save now by purchasing the pre-sale admission tickets or later you can buy the adult admission tickets for $15 each.

IF YOU GO



Location: 1826 W. McDowell Rd

Dates: September 23 to October 30

KEEP THIS IN MIND



As of now, the concert line-up is unknown; performers are typically announced leading up to the opening date.