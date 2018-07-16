Arizona Snowbowl opens summer tube slide, ropes course, and other activities

FLAGSTAFF, AZ - No snow? No problem.

It may not be winter anymore in Arizona, but Arizona Snowbowl, the ski resort in Flagstaff, has a handful of activities that adults and kids can enjoy -- including a scenic ride on the chairlift and a new 150-foot tube run.

The ski resort opened for the summer season on Friday, July 13, after U.S. Forest Service fire restrictions delayed its planned opening of May 26, according to a news release. They will remain open through Sept. 3.

Here is a look at some of their new summer activities.

Tubing: The ski resort unveiled two 150-foot lanes where people can tube down the mountain.

Mini ropes course: Kids and adults can walk and climb over wooden beams, rope ladders, steps, suspended tires on a ropes course.

Bungee trampoline: Jump to new heights (and do a few flips) on this large trampoline while harnessed to bungee cords.

Scenic ski lift ride: Sit on a ski lift and go up the Western side of the San Francisco Peaks where you can view parts of the Grand Canyon, and Sedona's Red Rocks from 11,500 feet.

Treasure panning: Sift through water and sand to pan for gemstones like they did in the Old West.

Barrel roll: Kids can test their balance on this rotating barrel. This is a free activity.

"There are now more ways families can enjoy the mountain with new base area attractions," said General Manager J.R. Murray in a prepared statement.

How much does it cost?

Chairlift rides vary between $12-$19, depending on child or adult admission, and if it is during the week or the weekend.

Other activities are $15 al la carte or $10 when bundled with a chairlift ride, the release said. The Barrel roll activity is free.

The hours are 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. daily. Arizona Snowbowl's address is 9300 North Snowbowl Road, Flagstaff, AZ 86001. It is about 2 1/2 hours north of Phoenix.

Visit www.snowbowl.ski for more information and to purchase tickets.