Arizona Rock 'n' Roll 2023: races, entertainment, road closures and more

It’s race-week for the Arizona Rock 'n' Roll! The Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K and 5K takes place in Tempe the 14 and 15 of January. And even if you’re not running, traffic closures in the area can affect your weekend commute.

*Video above highlights the story of a Valley’s man journey to participate in the Rock 'n' Roll marathon in 2022.

We're celebrating #25YearsRunning in 2023 and

we can't wait for you to see all of the exciting celebrations we have in store. This is a year you won't want to miss out on! pic.twitter.com/rWBLg4VmqH — Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series (@RunRocknRoll) December 8, 2022

Here’s what to know about this weekend's packed event!

5 RACES, TWO DAYS

Marathon, Half Marathon and 10K take place on January 15.

Marathon and Half Marathon race start at 7:50 a.m., while the 10K race starts at 7:20 a.m. Start line is set at Fulton Center [ASU Campus, 300 E. University Drive] in Tempe. Finish Line is at Tempe Beach Park [80 West Rio Salado Parkway]. Time limit for the Marathon is 7 hours and for the Half Marathon is 4 hours. Time limit for the 10K is two hours.



5K is on January 14, race stars at 8 a.m.

The start line and finish line [different points] are at Tempe Beach Park [80 West Rio Salado Parkway]. Time limit for this race is one hour.



KiDS ROCK is on January 14, race stars at 10 a.m.

Start and finish line are at Tempe Beach Park.



ENTERTAINMENT

There will be on-course entertainment thought out the races at selected mile stops.

Some of the performers include: Gary the Singing Cowboy, Cesar Chavez High School’s drumline, Mariachi Pasion, DJ Hemmesphere, Fighter Country Talent and Joey Gutos.

Click here to see the full list of artists and at what mile stop they’ll be performing.

PARKING

According to event officials, there’s free parking for Rock 'n' Roll participants at ASU Lot 59 [500 East Veterans Way, Tempe]. Other ASU parking structures will offer $16 per day parking for participants. Click here to see a map of ASU parking locations.

MAJOR SATURDAY ROAD CLOSURES IN TEMPE:

Mill Ave from E Curry Rd to E Rio Salado Pkwy

Curry Rd from Mill Ave to College Ave

College Ave from Curry Rd to Gilbert Drive

Lake View Drive from Curry Rd to Washington Drive

MAJOR SUNDAY ROAD CLOSURES

Mill Ave from Washington to E Rio Salado Pkwy

Mill Ave from N Galvin Pkwy to Washington Drive

Mill Ave from Washington Drive to N Galvin Pkwy

Indian School Rd from 48th St. to N 64th St

OTHER ROAD CLOSURES

Van Buren St from 48th St to N Mill Ave. [6:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.]

Priest Drive from Van Buren St to Center Pkwy. [6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.]

Center Pkwy from Priest Drive to Mill Ave. [6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.]

Van Buren St from Galvin Pkwy/Priest Dr to Curry Rd. [6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.]

University Drive from S Mill Ave to Rural Rd. [ 3a.m. to 10 a.m.]

University Drive from Rural Rd to McClintock Drive. [6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.]

Innovation Pl from SkySong Blvd to McDowell Rd. [6:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.]

Scottsdale Rd from McDowell Rd to Thomas Rd. [6:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.]

Click here to see an in-depth excel sheet of the Valley Road closures for the Rock 'n' Roll two-day event.

