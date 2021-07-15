Arizona Diamondbacks to host Native American Recognition Day during Sunday's Cubs game

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks will celebrate Native American Recognition Day during Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs at Chase Field, the team announced Thursday.

Sunday's game is scheduled to start at 1:10 p.m. It is the third of a three-game series at home against the Cubs.

Prior to the first pitch, beginning at 11:30 a.m., there will be a pregame ceremony on the field, followed by additional activities in Raising Cane’s Sandlot, La Terraza and 3rd Base Lounge. First pitch, the National Anthem and color guard will all be performed by members of the Native American communities.

There will also be cultural and educational displays and exhibits, the team said.

Tickets are available for the series and start at $29. Visit Dbacks.com/tickets for more information.