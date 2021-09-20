Arizona breweries partnering to raise awareness for suicide prevention

PHOENIX — Editor's note: If you are having suicidal thoughts, thoughts of self-harm, or know someone who is experiencing those thoughts, help is available. Contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255. There is also the Arizona Teen Lifeline, 602-248-8336 (TEEN).

Throughout the month of September, more than 50 breweries and taprooms in Arizona, including O.H.S.O. Brewery, Beaver Street Brewery, Fate Brewery, and Walter Station Brewery, will have a special beer on tap, "1-800-273-TALK" -- named for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline -- to raise awareness about suicide prevention.

"I want patrons everywhere to see this beer and ask about it's about. I want them to ask questions and understand how valuable a resource the Lifeline can be," said Jon Lane, owner of O.H.S.O. Brewery, in a statement.

"This campaign is about creating conversations around suicide prevention, and I hope we encourage people to reach out to someone in their life who may be struggling. A simple phone call could save a life," he said.

O.H.S.O. Brewery launched the campaign four years ago and typically offers the brew twice a year, while partnering with other breweries every year, Lane said. A portion of the proceeds are also donated to suicide prevention organizations.

Visit https://ohsobrewery.com/1800-talk to see a list of breweries where the special beer will be available.