Arizona Beer Week launches with parties and deals all over the state

PHOENIX — Who's ready for a pint?

The 11th annual Arizona Beer Week is underway, presented by the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild.

The festivities will take place from February 17 to February 27 and will include a series of over 300 events throughout the entire state celebrating Arizona's craft breweries.

What is on tap?

Arizona Beer Week will host a special release party and then continue with local pint specials all over the state throughout the week.

Don't forget the Arizona Strong Beer Festival is happening right in the middle of the celebration — taking place on Saturday, February 19 at Bell Bank Park in Mesa.

Saddle Mountain Brewing Company has partnered with the Wings of Flight Foundation to sponsor a vintage flyover for the Festival at 1 p.m.

If you are attending the event, make sure you look up!

IF YOU GO:

Arizona Beer Week® Schedule of Events

Arizona Strong Beer Festival

1 Legacy Drive

Mesa, AZ 85212

