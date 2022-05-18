‘Anoche Cantina’ and ‘Six40rty’ announce opening dates

Ascend Hospitality Group hopes to “revitalize” Mill Avenue with its “new, different and innovative experiences” with the opening of Anoche Cantina and Six40rty.

Anoche Cantina is set to open in the old El Hefe space on Mill Avenue in downtown Tempe and Six40rty will open in the former Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row space.

“We actually took the building [and] made two - it’s kind of like a his-and-hers nightclub, restaurant environment,” said Elaina Morris, CEO & President of Ascend Hospitality Group.

“Anoche Cantina, meaning last night in Spanish, [is] a modern cantina and nightclub with an innovative food and beverage program separated into Loco and Classico categories.”

Ascend Hospitality Group

What to expect when open: a build you own margarita bar, Latin inspired dishes, craft cocktails, a “sexy atmosphere by day, and a party at night.”

Ascend Hospitality Group tells ABC15 it has lots of plans in the works for Anoche Cantina and Six40rty, that’ll cater to the student and professional community in the Tempe area.

The other side of the building is Six40rty, which will be an upscale sports bar & nightclub that features a 10,000-square-foot outdoor patio. “Guests can enjoy essentially their favorite sports while playing classic lawn games... witty menu items and cocktails,” said Morris.

“After dark the space turns into a unique… indoor/outdoor nightclub with best-in-class DJs and bottle service, and things like that,” she added.

COMING SOON

“Barring any unforeseen circumstances,” Morris told ABC15 the slated opening dates are:



Anoche Cantina: August 15, 2022.

Six40rty: September 1, 2022 [Yup, ASU’s football season opener date].

Looking for a job? Anoche Cantina is hiring and so is Six40rty.

WHERE TO GO WHEN READY:

