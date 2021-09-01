An unexpected surprise: baby snake born at Phoenix Zoo, likely through asexual reproduction

PHOENIX — Keepers at the Phoenix Zoo recently found an unexpected s-s-s-surprise inside one of its snake enclosures -- a baby Brazilian Rainbow Boa.

It's a surprise because the snake's mother has been at the zoo for a decade and has not had a male companion to breed with during that time.

So, keepers believe that the snake was born via parthenogenesis, a type of asexual reproduction where an egg becomes fertilized without male sperm.

Linda Hardwick, a spokesperson for the zoo, said boas typically reproduce through sex, which makes this development even more significant.

She said it might mark only the second confirmed case of parthenogenesis in Brazilian Rainbow Boas. The first reportedly occurred in 2018 at the Sacramento Zoo, she said.

Once born, most snakes do not parent their offspring.

Currently, the baby snake is on display in the reptile “nursery” area on the Children’s Trail. The mom can be found on the Forest of Uco Trail in the Boa Hut.