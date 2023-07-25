An Arizona theatre is one of 19 locations in the U.S. showing ‘Oppenheimer’ in 70MM IMAX

TEMPE, AZ — Thinking of watching Oppenheimer on the big screen? You might want to consider this theatre in the Valley as it’s one of the very few locations in the country and world showing it in 70MM IMAX!

"Harkins Arizona Mills is one of 19 theatres in the U.S. presenting Oppenheimer in IMAX 70mm and one of 30 globally," confirmed a Harkins representative to ABC15.

The video above features the complexity and depth this film format gives to the experience of shooting for IMAX.

“IMAX for me is a portal into a level of emotion that you can’t get from other formats,” said Christopher Nolan, the director of the movie.

WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

“Guests attending select showings of Oppenheimer in IMAX ® 70MM at Harkins Arizona Mills will receive one collectible filmstrip,” stated Harkins Theatres in a news release sent to ABC15. Each week’s filmstrip will be different, and ticketholders will receive them as they leave the auditorium at the following showings:



The first IMAX ® 70MM showing on Thursday 20.

The first two IMAX ® 70MM showings on July 28

The first two IMAX ® 70MM showings on August 4.

