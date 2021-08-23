American Idol hosting virtual auditions for second year in a row

American Idol is back and hosting auditions at the Grand Canyon State this month!

The singing competition hit series kicked off its fifth season on August 6 on ABC.

For the second season in a row, American Idol is "Idol Across America," a live virtual nationwide search for America's next superstar. The tour is now offering contestants the opportunity to showcase their talents virtually from anywhere in America, across any official audition date due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Auditions in Arizona are scheduled for August 31

To sign up for "Idol Across America" and audition virtually in front of an "American Idol" producer, click here.

Contestants have to be between the ages of 15 – 28. View more eligibility rules, here.

Here is a list of the upcoming audition dates scheduled to be held

Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee (Aug. 18)