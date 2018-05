The finale is set!

After "just under 20 million votes" were cast during American Idol on Sunday night, the top five was reduced to the top 3.

Country superstar and Idol winner Carrie Underwood mentored the contestants and sang her latest song, "Cry Pretty."

After the votes fell, it was Michael J. Woodard and Cade Foehner who were eliminated from the competition.

That means Maddie Poppe, Gabby Barrett and Caleb Lee Hutchinson will face-off next week in the finale. As part of that, each contestant will head to his or her hometown.

Next week's two-day finale will not air live coast to coast. Sunday's finale will air at 7 p.m. and at 8 p.m. on Monday right here on ABC15.