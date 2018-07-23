American Idol auditions: Top 7 contestant Jurnee offers one tip for aspiring singers

MESA, AZ - When it comes to auditioning for American Idol, Jurnee has one tip for aspiring singers: be yourself.

"I really think you should just be yourself. It sounds so cliche and I used to hate when anybody I looked up to would say that, but it is so true," the singer said in a Skype interview with ABC15 while promoting the start of the American Idol: Live! tour.

"Nothing ever worked out for me until I was being myself. And I'm glad that I did. I wouldn't want to become known for a person I'm not. Be you and it should work out great," she said.

Jurnee, who is openly gay and married, dedicated her performance of "Never Again" from the 2017 movie "The Greatest Showman" to her wife during one episode.

"I’m always excited to perform 'Never Enough'. I think it’s important to do something emotional. Do that one song that really was your blast-off moment. And that's that song for me, so I’m excited to perform that."

Jurnee and the other top seven contestants, including winner Maddie Poppe, will visit the Mesa Arts Center on Tuesday.

At last check, a handful of tickets were still available.

During our interview, we also learned that Jurnee was born in Tucson, and lived there for a few years before moving to Colorado.

“I’m just so excited to meet everyone and get back to Arizona and have fun. I haven’t been in forever so I’m hoping its a nice, warm, burning hot welcome."

It looks like it will be. Temperatures are forecasted to be above 110 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.

During the show, contestants will sing some of their favorite songs from the show, perhaps with a new arrangement, as well as some of their singles.

Looking to audition? The reality TV show will hold open auditions at Alpio's at Troon, an events venue in Scottsdale, on August 28. You can find details on auditioning, here.