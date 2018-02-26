Ahipoki opens ninth Valley location in Scottsdale; offering four days of deals

SCOTTSDALE - Local poke chain, Ahipoki, has opened its ninth location in the Valley.
The fast-casual, create-your-own poke concept opened its doors on Thursday, Feb. 22 in the shopping center near 92nd Street and Shea Blvd. in Scottsdale.
Poke is a Hawaiian dish that is traditionally topped with raw fish.
At Ahipoki, people choose to make either a salad or a rice bowl. They pick their fish (salmon, tuna, shrimp, spicy tuna, etc.), a sauce, and a variety of other toppings like edamame, masago, seaweed and crab salad.
Similar to its other openings, Ahipoki will have promotional deals this week at the Scottsdale location.
The promotions are:
Wednesday, Feb. 28: $2 off any bowl Thursday, Mar. 1: Buy one bowl, get a second half-off
Friday, Mar. 2: Buy one bowl and a drink, get a second bowl for free
Saturday, Mar. 3: Half-off bowls all day. The first 50 people in line will get a free regular-sized bowl.
Ahipoki's other locations are in Phoenix, Tempe, Scottsdale, Chandler and Gilbert.