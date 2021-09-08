After renovations, the temple in Mesa, Arizona is reopening for public visits: How to book a tour

MESA, AZ — Culminating a three-year renovation, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is reopening its sacred temple in Mesa for public tours in October and November, before it is rededicated in December -- and access is then limited to church members.

It is only the third time in its nearly 100-year history that the temple has been open to the public.

Initially built in the 1920s -- and the first Mormon temple in Arizona -- public tours were offered during the last two years of construction and again in 1975 when it was renovated, expanded, and rededicated.

In May 2018, the temple closed for its most recent renovation, which included new roofing and drainage, windows, furniture and finishes, a new visitor's center, trees and landscaping.

It is located near downtown Mesa between Main Street and Second Avenue, and Lesueur and Hobson.

Public tours will be available Monday - Saturday, from Oct. 16 to Nov. 20, 2021. There are no tours on Sundays, and reservations have to be made in advance.

Monday tours will be available between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., and between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Tours are free and can be booked here, https://mesatemple.org/open-house (some dates are fully booked already).

Groups will be limited to 10 people. For larger groups, people are asked to make a second reservation.

Because the temple will be busy with public tours and preparing for the upcoming dedication, the Christmas lights will not be put up this year, according to spokesperson Jennifer Wheeler. However, she said the church's Easter Pageant would resume in April 2022.

The temple is considered to be a sacred building to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and is reserved for special ceremonies, such as proxy baptisms and weddings (called sealing ceremonies).

Photos and video inside the temple are not allowed, however, people will be allowed to take photos outside of the temple and within the temple grounds.

The temple will officially be dedicated on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2021. There are six other temples in the state: Gila Valley, Gilbert, Phoenix, Snowflake, and Tucson.

Visit https://mesatemple.org/open-house for more information.