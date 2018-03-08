Aaron Chamberlain's Taco Chelo to open Friday in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX - Last week, "Phil the Grill's" barbecue restaurant, Trap Haus BBQ, opened along Roosevelt Street in downtown Phoenix.

A week later, and a couple doors down, restaurateur Aaron Chamberlain will open the doors to his latest culinary adventure -- Taco Chelo -- within the old Flowers building near Roosevelt and Fifth streets.

The grand opening is Friday, March 9 at 11 a.m.

Taco Chelo/AWE Collective

The Mexican restaurant is the combination of the minds of Chamberlain, the founder of St. Francis, Phoenix Public Market Cafe, and the newly opened Tempe Public Market Cafe; artist Gennaro Garcia, and chef Suny Santana, chef de cuisine at St. Francis.

"Taco Chelo celebrates great food as well as great art, creating an experience unlike anything else in the Valley," said Chamberlain in a written statement.

Taco Chelo/AWE Collective

The 1,000-square-foot restaurant can seat a total of 32 people inside, and an additional 300 square feet to seat for 34 on the patio, according to a news release.

The two-page menu is easy to digest and straightforward -- appetizers, tacos, salads, desserts, cocktails, beer and wine.

There are six taco varieties including fish, carne asada and vegetable, all priced between $2.75 - $3.75.

It also features chips, salads and guacamole ($3.50); chorizo and carne asada quesadillas ($1.75 - $3.25); salads ($6) and three flavors of flan ($6) for dessert.

Taco Chelo/AWE Collective

The interior was designed by famed artist, Gennaro Garcia.

Taco Chelo's hours will be Sunday - Thursday, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. - 2 a.m.

IF YOU GO:

Taco Chelo

501 E. Roosevelt Street, Phoenix AZ 85004

Hours: Sunday - Thursday, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Friday - Saturday, 11 a.m. - 2 a.m.