A look inside First & Last, a new American restaurant opening in downtown Phoenix

Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix has welcomed many new bars and restaurants — Hot Daisy Pizza, Rough Rider, Barcoa, Garden Bar, Pedal Haus — and now another has joined the list.

First & Last, a new restaurant from Robb and Ashley Hammond, quietly opened Wednesday on the far west side of Roosevelt Row, near Third Avenue and Roosevelt Street. It replaces Rott n' Grapes, which closed that location during the pandemic (its Central Avenue location is still open).

Kyle Ledeboer/KPL Studios/submitted photos

The restaurant is described as a modern American restaurant highlighting fresh, seasonal dishes in a dining room designed to transport guests to a Bohemian desert oasis, according to a news release. Beer, wine, and craft cocktails will also be available.

The 3,000-square-foot restaurant will have seating for up to 150 people, plus a mezzanine, called "the basket," that will be primarily be used for private events and parties.

Kyle Ledeboer/KPL Studios/submitted photos

Appetizers include fried chickpeas, crab churros, and grilled Thai carrots, according to an online menu. A few main entrees include a 28-day aged ribeye, cider brined bone-in pork chop, and Lake Superior White Fish.

There is also a trio of pasta dishes available.

Kyle Ledeboer/KPL Studios/submitted photos

The Hammonds have a combined 40 years in the hospitality industry. Robb, who will also serve as the executive chef, worked at restaurants in Chicago, while Ashley has previous stints at LGO Hospitality and Maple & Ash.

"I've wanted to start a restaurant for as long as I can remember," Ashley Hammond said in a statement. When we found the perfect space in a neighborhood that we love, it almost was too good to be true."

In a separate statement, Robb said he plans to focus on seasonal ingredients and vegetable-based dishes. "My goal is to bring the best produce and products to plates each day," he said.

First & Last will be open Wednesday - Sunday, 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

IF YOU GO:

First & Last

1001 N 3rd Avenue

Phoenix, AZ 85003

www.firstandlastphx.com