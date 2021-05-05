A first look at 36 Below, the new martini lounge coming to Sip Coffee & Beer in Phoenix

PHOENIX — From the moment people walk through Sip Coffee & Beer and descend down a dozen steps to 36 Below, a subterranean martini lounge taking over the former UnderTow space, owner Josh Katz wants them to be transported to another place.

"You’re literally going to walk in through Sip Coffee & Beer and you’re going to go down into this whole different world," Katz told ABC15 in January.

36 Below/conceptual rendering

He has partnered with Maurice "Moe" Murillo and mixologist Sheldon Wiley, who previously worked with The Maggiore Group -- Hash Kitchen, Sicilian Butcher, Sicilian Baker -- to bring the concept to life.

The goal in January, ambitious no less, was to build out the 600-square-foot space and open in March. Design changes and permitting have pushed that back to sometime over the summer.

But, Katz believes it will be worth the wait. With UnderTow relocating next door, he knows there are expectations to meet.

"We wanted to create a more immersive experience based on what was there before," he said. "We wanted to create something that was ever-changing, where people weren't experiencing the same thing over and over again."

36 Below/conceptual rendering

New conceptual renderings shared with us show there will be a nine-seat rectangular bar with some tables and banquette seating. It will also have a lighter color palette than UnderTow with plants seemingly on the tables and decor leading down the stairs to the bar.

The centerpiece will be five 75-inch commercial-grade screens along the wall that will use images and audio effects to transport people to different places each season.

The first destination will be Flagstaff, Katz said, who attended Northern Arizona University.

"For example, a guest might come in on a Tuesday and see one thing on a screen; they'll come back another few days later, and it'll be a completely different experience," he said.

36 Below/conceptual rendering

Behind the bar, Wiley, who holds three Guinness World Records for most cocktails made in a minute and an hour, said the menu will have a mix of martinis and elevated classic cocktails, and would utilize ingredients from the various regions they highlight.

There will also have a small amount of wine, beer, and nonalcoholic options.

"There's going to be something there for everybody," Wiley said.

Nearly a dozen cocktails have been shared on their Instagram account, each featuring a floral garnish.

Katz said after 36 Below opens, he also intends on opening The Rose Room, a 100-square-foot room connected to the cocktail bar that can be used for larger groups or private parties.