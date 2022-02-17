9 things to do this weekend in the Valley | Feb. 18-20, 2022

PHOENIX — Looking for something to do this weekend? Here is a list of fun activities, festivals and events taking place around the Valley.
Arizona Coyotes vs. Los Angeles Kings (Feb. 19)
Where: Gila River Arena
Time: 7 p.m.
Cost: $25+
Andrea Bocelli: In Concert For Valentine's (Feb. 19)
Where: Footprint Center
Time: 7 p.m.
Cost: $80+
Uptown Farmers Market (Feb. 19)
Where: North Phoenix Baptist Church, 5757 North Central Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85012
Time: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Cost: FREE
Annual Family Fun PETPALOOZA Festival — PET ADOPTIONS! (Feb. 19)
Where: Arizona Boardwalk, 9500 East Vía de Ventura Scottsdale, AZ 85256
Time: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Cost: FREE
The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show (Feb.19)
Where: Stage West at the Herberger Theater Center
Time: 1:00 p.m. or 4:00 p.m.
Cost: $15+
Free Live Music! (Feb. 19)
Where: GenuWine Bar
Time: 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 PM
Cost: FREE
Paint Pouring Class & Wine Bar (Feb. 19)
Where: The Brush Bar: Paint & Wine Bar
Time: 3 p.m.
Cost: $40
Murder at the Silver Skunk Saloon — Dinner & Show (Feb. 19)
Where: The Encore Room @ Arizona Broadway Theatre 7701 W Paradise Ln, Peoria, Arizona 85382
Time: 7:00 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Cost: $49.99 + Fees
Arizona Coyotes vs. Dallas Stars (Feb. 20)
Where: Gila River Arena
Time: 7 p.m.
Cost: $25+
Melrose Vintage Market (Feb. 20)
Where: 700 W Campbell Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85013
Time: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Cost: FREE
ONGOING EVENTS
Twilight at OdySea: $25 Tickets after 4:30PM (every single day)
Where: OdySea Aquarium
Time: 4:30 - close
Cost: $25
Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition (extended through March 13, 2022)
Where: Lighthouse Artspace, 4301 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Time: Various times throughout the day; reservations required
Cost: $40+
Chihuly in the Desert - Desert Botanical Garden (through June 19, 2022)
Where: Desert Botanical Garden
Time: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Cost: Included with regular garden admission
Chihuly in the Desert - Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin West (through June 19, 2022)
Where: Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin West
Time: Various tour times throughout the week
Cost: Guided tour, $25-$49 | self-guided tour, $18-$35
Survival of the Slowest (through August 7, 2022)
Where: Arizona Science Center, 600 E Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Time: Daily 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; tickets are available to purchase on-site and online
Cost: Member Admission, $6.95* | General Admission, $8.95* | Kids under 3 are always FREE.
Treasures - Legendary Musical Instruments (through September 2022)
Where: 4725 E. Mayo Blvd. Phoenix, AZ 85050
Time: Daily, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Cost: $14-$17