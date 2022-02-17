9 things to do this weekend in the Valley | Feb. 18-20, 2022

PHOENIX — Looking for something to do this weekend? Here is a list of fun activities, festivals and events taking place around the Valley.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Los Angeles Kings (Feb. 19)

Where: Gila River Arena

Time: 7 p.m.

Cost: $25+

Andrea Bocelli: In Concert For Valentine's (Feb. 19)

Where: Footprint Center

Time: 7 p.m.

Cost: $80+

Uptown Farmers Market (Feb. 19)

Where: North Phoenix Baptist Church, 5757 North Central Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85012

Time: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Annual Family Fun PETPALOOZA Festival — PET ADOPTIONS! (Feb. 19)

Where: Arizona Boardwalk, 9500 East Vía de Ventura Scottsdale, AZ 85256

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Cost: FREE

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show (Feb.19)

Where: Stage West at the Herberger Theater Center

Time: 1:00 p.m. or 4:00 p.m.

Cost: $15+

Free Live Music! (Feb. 19)

Where: GenuWine Bar

Time: 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 PM

Cost: FREE

Paint Pouring Class & Wine Bar (Feb. 19)

Where: The Brush Bar: Paint & Wine Bar

Time: 3 p.m.

Cost: $40

Murder at the Silver Skunk Saloon — Dinner & Show (Feb. 19)

Where: The Encore Room @ Arizona Broadway Theatre 7701 W Paradise Ln, Peoria, Arizona 85382

Time: 7:00 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Cost: $49.99 + Fees

Arizona Coyotes vs. Dallas Stars (Feb. 20)

Where: Gila River Arena

Time: 7 p.m.

Cost: $25+

Melrose Vintage Market (Feb. 20)

Where: 700 W Campbell Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85013

Time: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Cost: FREE

ONGOING EVENTS

Twilight at OdySea: $25 Tickets after 4:30PM (every single day)

Where: OdySea Aquarium

Time: 4:30 - close

Cost: $25

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition (extended through March 13, 2022)

Where: Lighthouse Artspace, 4301 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Time: Various times throughout the day; reservations required

Cost: $40+

Chihuly in the Desert - Desert Botanical Garden (through June 19, 2022)

Where: Desert Botanical Garden

Time: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Cost: Included with regular garden admission

Chihuly in the Desert - Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin West (through June 19, 2022)

Where: Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin West

Time: Various tour times throughout the week

Cost: Guided tour, $25-$49 | self-guided tour, $18-$35

Survival of the Slowest (through August 7, 2022)

Where: Arizona Science Center, 600 E Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Time: Daily 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; tickets are available to purchase on-site and online

Cost: Member Admission, $6.95* | General Admission, $8.95* | Kids under 3 are always FREE.

Treasures - Legendary Musical Instruments (through September 2022)

Where: 4725 E. Mayo Blvd. Phoenix, AZ 85050

Time: Daily, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Cost: $14-$17

