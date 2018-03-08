9 Phoenix festivals you do not want to miss this weekend, March 9-11, 2018

PHOENIX - From ostrich races to Hawaiian cuisine, to beer sampling and jousting, there is a lot of entertainment happening this weekend around the Valley!

Here are nine festivals you do not want to miss.

Annual Chandler Ostrich Festival, March 9-11

At one time, Chandler was known for its Ostrich ranches. To celebrate that culture, the city put together an annual festival that eventually turned into the Chandler Ostrich Festival. This year, Kool & The Gang, The Beach Boys and John Michael Montgomery will headline nightly concerts at Tumbleweed Park. There will also be ostrich, pig, camel and mini-dog races, as well as carnival games and rides. More information.

General admission is $8-15, and parking is $3 - $5.

Scottsdale Arts Festival, March 9-11

The three-day festival celebrates local and national artists, sculptors, musicians, chefs and food trucks. More than 175 artists will have booths set up throughout the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts and Civic Center Park. Some of the food trucks that will be there are The Maine Lobster Lady, Tom's BBQ, United Lunchadores, Sweet Street Mini Donuts, and Satay Hut. More information.

Admission is $12; $6 for students, and free for members. Children under 12 are free.

Arizona Aloha Festival, March 10-11

Learn about Hawaiian and Polynesian cultures at this free two-day festival at Tempe Beach Park. There will be food vendors with authentic Hawaiian dishes for sale, as well as Hawaiian songs and dances performed on the main stage. More information.

Admission is free to get in, walk around and listen to the music. Food and drink are extra.

Flutterfest, March 10-11

See more than 1,200 butterflies flying around an exhibit at the Desert Botanical Garden. The inaugural festival will have butterfly-themed stories, music, and crafts, as well as places to learn about butterflies lifespan and how to protect them. More information.

General garden admission is $13 - $25.

Kidtopia, March 10

This is a kid-friendly event by KOOL-FM 94.5, KMLE Country 107.9 and Live Phoenix 101.5. In Real Life and Disney Channel's Asher Angel will perform, along with Evie Clair. There will also be bounce houses, amusement rides, a petting zoo and places to take a selfie. More information.

Admission is $18-$40.

Downtown Mesa BrewFest, March 10

More than 20 breweries will be at the fourth annual Downtown Mesa BrewFest with a total of 60 beers. There is no fee to get into the festival, and 12-ounce pours are $5. There will also be food trucks, live music and live art along MacDonald Street. More information.

There is no admission fee. VIP tickets are $45 and include four beers, $10 food credit, early admission, and access to VIP tent.

Arizona Craft Beer Festival, March 10

Twenty breweries will be at Westgate Entertainment District on Saturday, March 10, for the inaugural Arizona Craft Beer Festival. Admission includes 24 two-ounce samples of whichever beers you would like to try. Breweries include 8-Bit Aleworks, Huss Brewing, SanTan Brewing Company, Saddle Mountain Brewing Co.; Good, Bad Ugly Brewing Co., and Lumberyard Brewing Company. More information.

Admission is $30-$35 and VIP is $45-$50.

The Flying Burrito Food and Music Festival, March 10

The Flying Burrito Food and Music Festival is the newest festival from Stateside Presents, the company behind Crescent Ballroom, The Van Buren and Valley Bar. The festival will have four stages with 26 bands at Second Avenue and at Crescent Ballroom, as well as food trucks with burritos. More information.

Admission is $15-$33.

Arizona Renaissance Festival, weekends through April 1

Hear ye! Hear ye! The Arizona Renaissance Festival is back at its grounds in Gold Canyon. The annual festival is back with jousting, knights in shining armor, chivalry, turkey legs, fried foods and people-powered rides. More information.

Admission is $13-$26.