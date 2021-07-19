Watch
810 Billiards & Bowling: New entertainment spot opens in Chandler

Josh Frigerio, ABC15 Arizona
Posted at 3:07 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 18:07:10-04

CHANDLER, AZ — A new indoor entertainment spot with bowling, pool tables, cornhole, and arcade games recently opened in Chandler.

810 Billiards & Bowling, a South Carolina-based entertainment concept, opened at the end of June next to Old Navy in the Chandler Village Center, the Target-anchored shopping center south of Chandler Fashion Center mall, near Loop 101 and Frye Road.

There are a dozen bowling lanes, four of which can be reserved for private parties, five pool tables, cornhole, a small arcade with a dozen or so video or prize games, and a large bar with wall-to-wall flat-screen TVs, drinks, and food.

"We really liked the fact that there was something for everyone to do," said Poonam Manek, who owns the franchise with her husband, Ronak.

The bar has beer, wine, and cocktails. When someone gets hungry, they have burgers, sandwiches, pizzas, salads, and traditional sports bar shareables, like wings, pretzels, and chili-cheese fries.

It is the first of two locations opening in the Valley.

A corporate-owned location is currently under construction in the former Lucky Strike space at CityScape in downtown Phoenix. An opening date for that location has not yet been announced.

Hours are Monday – Thursday, 4 p.m. - 10 p.m., Friday, 4 p.m. - midnight, Saturday, noon to midnight, and Sunday, noon to 10 p.m.

Billiards are $10-$15 an hour and bowling is $20-$25 an hour, Sunday - Thursday, and $40-$50 an hour on Friday and Saturday. Each lane can have up to eight people and lanes are first-come, first-served.

IF YOU GO:
810 Billiards & Bowling
3455 W Frye Rd., Chandler, AZ 85226
www.810bowling.com/chandler

