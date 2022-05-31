7 Arizona donut shops make Yelp's Top 100 list

PHOENIX — What’s better than treating yourself with a sweet donut in the morning? Treating yourself with one of the best in the country, of course!

Fortunately for us, Arizona donut shops took multiple spots on Yelp’s Top 100 U.S. Donut Shops of 2022 list.

Sunrise Donuts is #5 on the list. The Phoenix shop is known for custard- and cream-filled donuts, and Big Birthday Donuts the size of a birthday cake!

Here are the other local shops that made the list:

#22: Hot N Sweet Coffee and Donut Shop in Page

#24: The Local Donut in Scottsdale

#36: Donut Parlor in Tempe

$42: Best Donuts in Phoenix

#85: Sweethearts Gourmet Donuts in Anthem

#89: Desert Donuts in Phoenix

See the full list here.