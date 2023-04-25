6LACK's 'Since I Have a Lover' World tour coming to the Valley

PHOENIX — 6LACK, pronounced "Black" is coming back to the Valley after a five-year hiatus.

The multi-platinum-selling artist will perform on October 13, at The Van Buren for the first time since 2018.

Live Nation announced Tuesday that tickets will go on sale to the public on April 28, at 10 a.m.

Most known for his 2016 hit 'PRBLMS', 6LACK recently released his third album 'Since I Have a Lover' last month.

back on road— since i have a lover, tour 💐



the most special one so far, 5 years since the last trip & telling the story from FREE 6LACK, to EALL, to now.



joined by @Mereba, @SPINALL & @whyusadboi

more announcements + special guests otw



see you there 🙇🏾‍♂️… pic.twitter.com/OwopUdNw8b — black (@6LACK) April 25, 2023

According to 6LACK, this tour will be the best one to date, covering his discography from 2016 to now.

This is the only leg of the tour that will be in Arizona.

To look for tickets or a different city for the tour, click here.