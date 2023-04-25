Watch Now
6LACK's 'Since I Have a Lover' World tour coming to the Valley

Tickets go on sale on April 28, at 10 a.m.
6lack, Ricardo Valdez Valentine
Posted at 10:31 AM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 13:32:39-04

PHOENIX — 6LACK, pronounced "Black" is coming back to the Valley after a five-year hiatus.

The multi-platinum-selling artist will perform on October 13, at The Van Buren for the first time since 2018.

Live Nation announced Tuesday that tickets will go on sale to the public on April 28, at 10 a.m.

Most known for his 2016 hit 'PRBLMS', 6LACK recently released his third album 'Since I Have a Lover' last month.

According to 6LACK, this tour will be the best one to date, covering his discography from 2016 to now.

This is the only leg of the tour that will be in Arizona.

To look for tickets or a different city for the tour, click here.

