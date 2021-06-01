3 local restaurants are opening soon at Phoenix Suns Arena

PHOENIX — Just in time for game five of the NBA playoffs between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers, fans will be able to get a local taste of Phoenix's food scene.

Chef Stephen Jones' southern restaurant, The Larder + The Delta, is set to open Tuesday, June 1, between sections 110 and 130, at Phoenix Suns Arena in downtown Phoenix, marking his second location in the Valley.

He launched his restaurant years ago at DeSoto Central Market, a restaurant hub that closed in 2018, and then opened a full-service restaurant at Portland on the Park, a condo complex, near Portland Street and Central Avenue.

Jones was one of 10 Arizona chefs named a semi-finalist for a James Beard Award for the "Best Chef: Southwest" category in 2020.

Here is what's on the game day menu:



Nashville-style hot chicken: three hot chicken tenders and fries

three hot chicken tenders and fries Cauliflower: smoked blue cheese, celery, Cutino's hot sauce

smoked blue cheese, celery, Cutino's hot sauce Po'Boy: Crispy chicken skin, jalapeno-apple slaw, hot sauce aioli, served on a Hawaiian roll

Crispy chicken skin, jalapeno-apple slaw, hot sauce aioli, served on a Hawaiian roll Low-country hurricane popcorn: Old Bay seasoning, cayenne, benne seed, popped sorghum berries, nori

Old Bay seasoning, cayenne, benne seed, popped sorghum berries, nori Our KFC sandwich: Crispy chicken thigh, Granny Smith apple slaw, crystal hot sauce aioli, served on a Buttermilk bun

Jones is one of three local chefs/restaurateurs opening locations at the arena, which recently underwent a $230 million renovation.

Chef Richard Hinojosa, the owner of CRUjiente Tacos in Arcadia, is bringing his gourmet tacos to the Phoenix Suns Arena. However, due to staffing issues, he hasn't been able to open that location yet.

Hula's Modern Tiki is also opening a location at the arena, according to Mychael Ramirez, brand communications for the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury. However, it's unclear when and where it will open.

The Fry's Eatery, a trendy indoor food court, also recently opened at the arena. It is home to Hornito’s Taco Bar, Streets of New York Pizza, All The Luv Wings, and Gorilla Grill.

Ahead of Tuesday night's game, the Suns-Lakers series is tied 2-2.