2500 toys to be given away at community Christmas party

PHOENIX — A Valley organization is looking to give back in a big way this holiday season, giving away more than 2,500 gifts.

Team 24 is a group dedicated to empowering youth and transforming communities through education and giving.

They're hosting a community Christmas block party on Saturday and will hand out thousands of gifts for kids up to the age of 17.

The event will also feature live music, face painting, letter writing to Santa, a bounce house and free photos with St. Nick himself!

The event is free, and the gifts are first come, first serve.

It's happening Saturday December 16th from noon - 5 p.m. at 1930 E. Broadway Rd in Phoenix.

They're also still accepting donations of new, unwrapped gifts or cash.

Anything donated after Saturday will also benefit family transitional shelter Vista Colina. You can learn more by clicking here.