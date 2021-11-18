24 things to do this weekend around the Valley | Nov. 18-21, 2021

PHOENIX — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here is a look at some of the activities, events, exhibitions, and concerts happening around town.

While health officials have said that fully vaccinated people can begin to resume normal activities, the CDC has also recommended that everyone wear masks when at public indoor places in areas of "high" or "substantial" spread of COVID-19, and crowded outdoor events, regardless of their vaccination status.

Venues around town have also increased their COVID-19 safety measures, including maintaining reduced capacities, requiring masks, or requiring people be fully vaccinated or have proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test. Make sure to check each venue's website for their latest guidelines.

HOLIDAY EVENTS & LIGHTS

Christmas at the Princess (Nov. 16, 2021 - Jan. 2, 2022)

Where: 7575 E Princess Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Time: Daily, 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. (specific hours for ice skating, Santa photos, plaza show, rides)

Cost: $18 for individual passes; $72 for self-parking and passes up to 4 people; $108 for valet parking and passes up to 6 people; events are included with overnight stays; or you can spend $75 any of the resort's restaurant and receive six wristbands; additional fees for ice skating, Santa photos, s'mores kits, and marketplace purchases.

World of Illumination "Candy Rush" drive-thru lights (Nov. 12, 2021 - Jan. 2, 2022)

Where: At Desert Diamond West Valley Casino parking lot, 9431 W. Northern Avenue, Glendale AZ 85305

Time: Daily, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. (advanced reservations required)

Cost: $40 per vehicle on weeknights, $50 per vehicle on weekends, plus taxes and fees

A Christmas Carol (Nov. 18 - 21, 2021)

Where: Orpheum Theatre, downtown Phoenix

Time: Six shows, performance times vary

Cost: $21.25 - $103.25

Lights at the Farm - Vertuccio Farms (Nov. 19, 2021 - Jan. 2, 2022)

Where: Vertuccio Farms, 4011 S. Power Rd, Mesa, AZ 85212

Time: Monday - Thursday, 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m, Friday - Sunday, 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Cost: $12 during the week, $15 on weekends

World of Illumination "Reindeer Road" drive-thru lights (Nov. 20, 2021 - Jan. 2, 2022)

Where: Tempe Diablo Stadium, 2200 W. Alameda Drive, Tempe AZ 85282

Time: Daily, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. (advanced reservations required)

Cost: $40 per vehicle on weeknights, $50 per vehicle on weekends, plus taxes and fees

WEEKEND EVENTS AROUND TOWN

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks (Nov. 19)

Where: Footprint Center

Time: 8 p.m.

Cost: $29+

Gilbert Days Music Festival (Nov. 19 & 20)

Where: Gilbert Regional Park

Time: Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. The Instant Classics and Piano Men Generations perform Friday. Georgia Chrome and Desert Dixie perform Saturday.

Cost: $5 per person

Gilbert Days Parade (Nov. 20)

Where: Gilbert Heritage District (downtown Gilbert); begins near Gilbert and Elliot roads

Time: Starts at 8:30 a.m.

Cost: Free

Herberger Festival of the Arts (Nov. 20)

Where: Outside Herberger Theatre in downtown Phoenix

Time: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Cost: Free; metered parking and/or paid lots nearby (fees apply)

Indigenous Arts Arizona Festival (Nov. 20)

Where: Tempe Center for the Arts

Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. (scheduled events throughout the day)

Cost: Free

Fourth Super Heroes Harvest Festival (Nov. 20)

Where: Arizona Boardwalk

Time: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Cost: Free; those who register ahead of the event will be entered into a raffle

Arizona Coyotes vs. Detroit Red Wings (Nov. 20)

Where: Gila River Arena

Time: 6 p.m.

Cost: $30+

Avondale Family Fishing Derby (Nov. 20)

Where: Festival Fields community fishing pond, 101 E. Lower Buckeye Road

Time: 8 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Cost: Free, but spots are limited. Advanced registration is required.

Uncorked: AZ Wine Festival (Nov. 20)

Where: Arizona Science Center

Time: 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Cost: $55 or VIP, $70 (plus fees)

Note: Proof of COVID vaccine or proof of negative COVID test within 72 hours required

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets (Nov. 21)

Where: Footprint Center

Time: 6 p.m.

Cost: $18+

Final weekend

Free public tours of renovated Mesa temple (Oct. 16 - Nov. 20)

Where:

Time: Monday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Tuesday - Saturday, 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. (no tours on Sundays)

Cost: Free; online reservations are required

Final weekend

Disney's Mary Poppins (Oct. 7 - Nov. 20, 2021)

Where: Hale Centre Theatre

Time: Showtimes vary by date

Cost: $32+

ONGOING ACTIVITIES AND EVENTS

FunBox's World's Biggest Bounce Park (Open through the holidays, Friday - Sunday)

Where: Chandler Fashion Center mall parking lot, near ex-Sears and ex-Nordstrom locations

Time: Open Friday - Sunday; Friday, 2 p.m. - 9 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Cost: $22 per person; advanced reservations encouraged

Open again: Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff reopens to guests

Where: Lowell Observatory, 1400 West Mars Hill Rd., Flagstaff AZ, 86001

Time: Wednesday - Monday, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., Tuesday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Cost: $16-$25

Note: Masks required for kids when indoor, proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours required

New exhibit: 'Treasures: Legendary Musical Instruments' at Musical Instrument Museum (Open through Sept. 2022)

Where: Musical Instrument Museum

Time: daily, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Cost: $14-$27 per person, which includes admission to rest of the museum

New exhibit: "The Workshop" at Children's Museum of Phoenix (Opens through March 20, 2022)

Where: Children's Museum of Phoenix outdoor courtyard

Time: Tuesday - Sunday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Cost: Included in regular museum admission, which starts at $16

Note: Masks required for everyone two and older when inside the museum

New exhibition: Tempe 150 (Nov. 3, 2021 - Feb. 26, 2022)

Where Tempe History Museum, 809 E. Southern Avenue

Time: Tuesday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. (museum closed Sunday and Monday)

Cost: Free

The Art & Science of Arachnids (May 28, 2021 - Jan. 2, 2022)

Where: Arizona Science Center

Time: Daily, 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Cost: Included with regular science center admission

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition (Sept. 27 - Nov. 28)

Where: 4301 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale AZ 85251

Time: Open Tuesday - Sunday, tickets are sold for a specific day and time

Cost: $40-$50, plus fees

