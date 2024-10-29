Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

2025 Innings Fest lineup includes Fall Out Boy, The Killers, Kacey Musgraves, more

The festival takes place over two weekends in late February and early March
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Tempe Innings Festival Logo
Posted
and last updated

TEMPE, AZ — It's looking like a Grand Slam at the 2025 Innings Festival at Tempe Beach Park!

Festival officials announced next year's performer lineup for the Innings Festival and the Extra Innings Festival. It includes:

  • Fall Out Boy
  • The Killers
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • The Lumineers
  • Incubus
  • Beck
  • The Black Keys
  • Kings Of Leon
  • Maren Morris
  • Gary Clark Jr.
  • The All-American Rejects
  • Boyz II Men
  • Neon Trees
  • and more

The festival is divided into two weekends, February 21-22 and February 28 - March 1.
Fall Out Boy will headline the show on Friday, Feb. 21 while The Killers will headline on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Innings1.png

The Lumineers will headline the show on Friday, Feb. 28 while Kacey Musgraves and Kings of Leon will co-headline on Saturday, March 1.

Extra Innings Festival.png

Fans can sign up for the festival SMS list by clicking here and will receive an access code for the presale that begins on Thursday, October 31. The remaining tickets will go on sale to the public after the presale.

A slew of celebrities and sports stars will make appearances during the two weekend festival, including: Vince Coleman, Evan Longoria, Jim Abbott, Jake Peavy, and Brett Butler.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen