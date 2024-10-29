2025 Innings Fest lineup includes Fall Out Boy, The Killers, Kacey Musgraves, more

TEMPE, AZ — It's looking like a Grand Slam at the 2025 Innings Festival at Tempe Beach Park!

Festival officials announced next year's performer lineup for the Innings Festival and the Extra Innings Festival. It includes:



Fall Out Boy

The Killers

Kacey Musgraves

The Lumineers

Incubus

Beck

The Black Keys

Kings Of Leon

Maren Morris

Gary Clark Jr.

The All-American Rejects

Boyz II Men

Neon Trees

and more

The festival is divided into two weekends, February 21-22 and February 28 - March 1.

Fall Out Boy will headline the show on Friday, Feb. 21 while The Killers will headline on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Innings Festival

The Lumineers will headline the show on Friday, Feb. 28 while Kacey Musgraves and Kings of Leon will co-headline on Saturday, March 1.

Innings Festival

Fans can sign up for the festival SMS list by clicking here and will receive an access code for the presale that begins on Thursday, October 31. The remaining tickets will go on sale to the public after the presale.

A slew of celebrities and sports stars will make appearances during the two weekend festival, including: Vince Coleman, Evan Longoria, Jim Abbott, Jake Peavy, and Brett Butler.