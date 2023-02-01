2024 Colorado River trip lottery application period opens

GRAND CANYON, AZ — The National Park Service is opening the application period for those looking to take a trip down the Colorado River through Grand Canyon National Park in 2024.

459 permits will be available for 12 to 25-day river trips during the calendar year 2024.

A lottery is held each year in February to assign launch dates for river trips occurring the next year.

Anyone age 18 and older can apply for a noncommercial river trip permit. The trips must be self-guided, and technical whitewater experience is mandated for each trip. Individuals can take one recreational trip per year.

Those interested can register at the weighted lottery's website.

Applications will be accepted until noon on Thursday, February 21.